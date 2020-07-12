Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police search for missing woman last seen in late May

By Erik Pindera Global News
Posted July 12, 2020 1:20 pm
Tamara Lee Norman, who police said also goes by Tamara Lee Benoit, last spoke to family around May 27.
Tamara Lee Norman, who police said also goes by Tamara Lee Benoit, last spoke to family around May 27. Winnipeg Police

Winnipeg police are searching for a 35-year-old woman who hasn’t been in contact with her family or friends since late May.

Tamara Lee Norman, who police said also goes by Tamara Lee Benoit, last spoke to family around May 27.

Read more: Missing man with dementia last seen in Winnipeg’s downtown, police say

Police were recently alerted to her disappearance, the public information office said in a news release Sunday.

Police describe Norman as a white woman with blue eyes, long blonde hair, a mole under her left eye and on her right upper lip, and a tribal tattoo on her right bicep.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Story continues below advertisement
Indigenous teen calling for change in way missing persons cases handled
Indigenous teen calling for change in way missing persons cases handled
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg missing personCanada Missing PersonsMissing people CanadaWinnipeg disappearanceWinnipeg police missing persons
Flyers
More weekly flyers