Winnipeg police search for missing woman last seen in late May

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police are searching for a 35-year-old woman who hasn’t been in contact with her family or friends since late May.

Tamara Lee Norman, who police said also goes by Tamara Lee Benoit, last spoke to family around May 27.

Police were recently alerted to her disappearance, the public information office said in a news release Sunday.

Police describe Norman as a white woman with blue eyes, long blonde hair, a mole under her left eye and on her right upper lip, and a tribal tattoo on her right bicep.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Story continues below advertisement

1:45 Indigenous teen calling for change in way missing persons cases handled Indigenous teen calling for change in way missing persons cases handled