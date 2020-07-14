Council to look at mandatory masks following criticism of Mackie Twitter poll

Send this page to someone via email

As Ontario proceeds with reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, a Twitter poll focused on whether or not masks should be made mandatory sparked a heated debate in London and prompted the mayor and city councillors to weigh in.

London Chief Medical officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie posted the poll on his Twitter feed Saturday asking Londoners if they were in favour of making the wearing of masks mandatory in all indoor spaces.

While more than 78 per cent of people were in favour of mandatory masking, the poll has prompted criticism of the London medical officer for comments on the thread, including, “(Data, BTW, says masks can be helpful, but keeping 2 m apart is more effective).”

Public health policy should be based on data, not necessarily what is most popular. But I am curious: are you in favour of making masks mandatory in all indoor spaces in #ldnont and @CountyMiddlesex? (Data, BTW, says masks can be helpful, but keeping 2 m apart is more effective) — Dr. Chris Mackie (@Healthmac) July 11, 2020

In a since-deleted tweet, Mackie also shared the following comment, making a comparison between mask regulations and other culturally-specific actions.

“Disagree. What if we were talking about involuntary circumcision, which reduces rates of sexually transmitted disease? Or NOT wearing face coverings, as Quebec legislated in order to prevent public servants wearing burkas? Or forced arranged marriages, which some countries allow?”

Mackie has apologized for his comments and said during a community briefing Tuesday the Twitter poll was meant to try and “understand the community’s perspective.”

The poll prompted a lot of response online, with some people calling Mackie out for not making masks mandatory while others showed their support for his inclusive approach.

London is among other communities entering Stage 3 of the provinces reopening plan this coming Friday. With the medical officer of health holding off on making masks mandatory for all indoor spaces, city councils might be the ones that make the final push.

“I think it should be our medical experts that make these decisions, but in the absence of that council will make whatever determination it feels it needs to make for the broader protection,” London Mayor Ed Holder said.

City council is set to discuss the issue Tuesday afternoon, but Holder said it would likely be them possibly ‘urging Mackie to provide some direction’ rather than making the final decision themselves.

“London has earned the right among a number of other communities in the province to move to Stage 3 which relaxes some of the crowd sizes and the ability of people to come together but with that opportunity is the potential for increased risk,” Holder said.

The mayor is encouraging everyone to maintain physical distancing and remember to practise safe hygiene practices to continue keeping the infection numbers down.

Coun. Shawn Lewis, city councillor for Ward 2, says Londoners are split on making masks mandatory.

“I believe this is a decision for the medical officer of health. I am not a doctor, nor are any other councillors.”

Lewis said with a public health matter, he would listen to the Middlesex London Health Unit for direction.

“Council is not qualified to be superseding the decisions of our medical officer of health, although there may be a difference of opinion on his approach, we need to continue listening to him.”

Before making masking mandatory, Lewis said there would be several things they need to consider, like how to enforce and who to exempt for medical issues.

At the start of July, Mackie did announce masks will be required in higher-risk businesses where physical distancing is not practical, as well as on public transit.