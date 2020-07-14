NS Power’s application for time-of-day tariffs could give residents lower pricing options

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotians could soon manage their energy use and pay less for power, as NS Power has applied for consultation around time-varying pricing tariffs.

Time-varying pricing tariffs, or time-of-day tariffs, mean customers are able to monitor and decide when they use electricity for actions such as doing laundry or running the dishwasher.

This model, combined with smart meter technology, means power users would be able to track peaks and lows in pricing and choose to use power during lower-cost periods.

NS Power said Tuesday that the application for a consultation process was submitted June 30 to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (NSUARB).

If approved, the process will include consultation with customer representatives and other stakeholders, according to NS Power spokesperson Jacqueline Foster.

“We will look for options that reflect the lifestyle and energy needs of our customers. We are committed to keeping rates stable and affordable for our customers,” Foster said in an email.

According to NS Power’s letter to the NSUARB, the proposed deadline for public and professional feedback on the proposal is July 24.

The letter also says that after the consultation process, NS Power will submit an application for the approval of time-varying pricing tariffs no later than Nov. 30.