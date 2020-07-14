Menu

Blogs

Backyard Oasis: Communal garden in Toronto offers residents beauty, stress relief

By Melanie Zettler Global News
Coronavirus: Toronto communal garden offers residents beauty and stress relief
WATCH ABOVE: A Toronto communal garden has become increasingly important to the residents of a heritage condominium amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In this next installment of "Backyard Oasis," Melanie Zettler visits the property to learn what it takes to create the perfect garden.

Nestled between Rosedale, Leaside and the Don Valley Ravine in Toronto, Governor’s Bridge is a small neighborhood with a heritage property called Governor’s Manor.

Built in 1929 with 20 units and 10 townhouses, the Governor’s Manor’s main outdoor space – part of the circular driveway entrance and exit – required revitalization over the decades. In the early 2000s, landscape architect and resident Kent Ford came up with the plan.

“Three beds were created in a formal square layout,” said Ford, adding that a very colourful, large and dramatic urn in the centre becomes the focal point of the shared space.

A River’s Beech tree with matching, opposing hedging offers shade and an area for private, seated conversations.

Ford said the trick to a great garden is to select perennials that “bloom as early and as late as possible so you have a bloom cycle.”

Ford added the roses at the Governor’s Manor rebloom into October.

But since the COVID-19 lockdown, the public area had become much more than a beautiful garden to admire.

“It’s been a space that we can bring the kids out, they can get some exercise, some fresh air, they can just run around, socially-distance visit with neighbours. It’s just been really perfect for that,” said Shraddha Walker, a Governor’s Manor resident.

“The kids really find it quite a bummer to see all the parks locked up with the tape. This has been a good place for them to come … they chase the butterflies,” said Adrian Walker.

The garden beds are also a favorite spot for pets like Pumpkin the cat and Charlie the dog.

