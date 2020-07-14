Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Lethbridge police chief weighs in after ASIRT launches investigation into surveillance of former minster by officers

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted July 14, 2020 1:37 pm
2 Lethbridge police officers demoted after 2017 incident involving MLA Shannon Phillips
WATCH ABOVE: Keon Woronuk and Jason Carrier, officers with the Lethbridge Police Service, have been demoted after they admit they used their positions to push personal and political agendas. As Eloise Therien reports, the incident all started in a local diner.

The chief of the Lethbridge Police Service has spoken publicly the day after news broke that two officers were sanctioned for using their position to conduct surveillance of former environment minister Shannon Phillips.

“The actions for which these officers – Sgt. Jason Carrier and Cst. Keon Woronuk – were disciplined cannot be excused,” Chief Scott Woods said in a Tuesday news release.

“But acknowledging the wrong-doing does not take away the embarrassment and shame that has been brought upon the LPS by their actions, nor does it mitigate the justified anger and profound disappointment of Ms. Phillips and others in our community who have a right to expect so much better from their Police Service.”

Tweet This

According to an agreed statement of facts, Phillips was conducting an informal meeting in 2017 about the potential closure of parts of the Castle Park area to make way for a new provincial park at a downtown Lethbridge diner.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 2 Lethbridge police officers demoted after using positions for personal, political agendas

Carrier and Woronuk were in the diner and overheard the conversation and admitted to taking photos of Phillips and her stakeholders.

The agreed statement said Woronuk told Carrier he would “hate to see Phillips drive away from the restaurant and there was a reason to stop her.”

Woronuk followed one of the stakeholders instead, hoping to catch them committing a driving infraction. He ran the licence plate and sent a copy to Carrier in case he lost the vehicle.

Trending Stories

In April 2017, under the alias Mike Corps, Woronuk posted a photo of Phillips and her stakeholders to Facebook, criticizing Phillips and the NDP government.

When Phillips saw the photo, she filed a complaint under the Police Act and the Calgary Police Service investigated the LPS.

Woronuk admitted to five counts under the Police Service Regulation and has been demoted from senior constable to first-class constable for two years.

Carrier admitted to discreditable conduct and neglect of duty under the Police Service Regulation and has been demoted from sergeant to senior constable for one year.

Read more: ‘There is a problem in that dept.’: William Shatner criticizes Lethbridge police over Stormtrooper incident

Story continues below advertisement

“While these officers have indeed failed in their duties, that failure does not reflect the values and duty of the police service to the community,” Scott said.

“Our challenge as a service is to continue pursuing those values and that duty in spite of the human frailties and shortcomings displayed by these officers.”

Tweet This

Scott added that, even though it was only the two officers who were sanctioned, the entire LPS bears the consequences.

William Shatner slams Lethbridge police after May 4 Stormtrooper incident
William Shatner slams Lethbridge police after May 4 Stormtrooper incident

“It now falls to us to regain the trust of the community that has been lost as a result of their actions.”

An investigation into the matter by the province’s police watchdog — the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team — has been ordered by the justice minister, so Scott said no further comment would be provided from the LPS.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NDPLethbridge Police ServiceShannon PhillipsScott Woodslethbridge police chiefCastle ParkJason CarrierKeon WoronukLethbridge police demotedLethbridge police officers investigatedLethbridge police sanctionsShannon Phillips Lethbridge police
Flyers
More weekly flyers