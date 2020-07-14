Best First Day school supply fundraiser starts early, expects increased demand due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Thames Valley Education Foundation (TVEF), United Way Elgin Middlesex, and Salvation Army are getting a headstart on collecting school supplies ahead of what’s expected to be an increased demand due to financial strain on families resulting from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, the Best First Day drive delivered more than 3,800 backpacks filled with school supplies to students across the Thames Valley District School Board, London District Catholic School, and within Indigenous communities.

“Although we don’t quite know what school will look like this fall, we do know that students will still require the necessary supplies to participate in learning,” says TVEF lead Jackie Ellefsen.

The foundation is already accepting donations in order to get a head start sorting and packing supplies and backpacks for students. The foundation is seeking backpacks, markers and pencil crayons for students of all ages, and is also seeking lunch bags, pencils and pencil cases for elementary students, as well as scientific calculators for secondary students.

Those looking to contribute are invited to start a collection drive, help spread the word, or drop off donations. Families of students in need of supplies are asked to contact their school directly to make a request.

“The first day of school is exciting for many families, but if you’re having difficulty managing rent and food, it can be hugely stressful,” says local United Way CEO Kelly Ziegner.

“Thanks to the generosity of area businesses, individuals and volunteers, we can provide thousands of kids with those basic items they need to start the school year off right.”

Officials say they’re collecting donations until Aug. 7.

On June 19, the Ontario government outlined three possible scenarios for the resumption of classes in the fall amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic, though the education minister said at the time that he expects students to enter an “adaptive” model with some online learning.

The plans include a full return to in-school learning, a scenario where students remain at home with online learning, and a hybrid model, which Education Minister Stephen Lecce said is the most likely option.

–With files from Ryan Rocca and Travis Dhanraj