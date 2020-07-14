Menu

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl among finalists for Ted Lindsay Award

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2020 11:42 am
Day 1 of Edmonton Oilers training camp
WATCH ABOVE: Monday marked Day 1 of Edmonton Oilers training camp as the NHL resumes play. Quinn Phillips has a closer look at the protocols in place to keep everyone safe and healthy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon and New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin are the finalists for the 2019-20 Ted Lindsay Award.

The award is presented annually to the “most outstanding” player in the NHL, as voted by members of the National Hockey League Players’ Association.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers honour Colby Cave prior to first practice returning to play

Draisaitl, 24, topped all NHL scorers with 110 points (43 goals, 67 assists) to become the first German-born player to win the Art Ross Trophy.

MacKinnon, 24, had 93 points (35 goals, 58 assists) to rank fifth in the league, 43 points ahead of his closest teammate. He led the league with 318 shots on goal.

Some people think Edmonton becoming an NHL hub can bring the city opportunities
Some people think Edmonton becoming an NHL hub can bring the city opportunities

Panarin, 28, led all NHL players in even-strength points (71), tied for second in assists (63) and tied for third in points (95).

Story continues below advertisement

All three players are seeking their first Ted Lindsay Award. MacKinnon was a finalist in 2017-18.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersLeon DraisaitlNHL AwardsNathan MacKinnonnhl return to playted lindsayTed Lindsay AwardArtemi PanarinLeon Draisaitl Ted LindsayTed Lindsay Award finalists
