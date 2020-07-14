Menu

Canada

London police appeal to public in search for missing woman

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Police believe Kennedy was last in the area of Nelson and Adelaide streets.
Police believe Kennedy was last in the area of Nelson and Adelaide streets. via the London Police Service

London police have issued a photo and a description in hopes that the public can help locate a missing woman.

According to police, Alison Kennedy’s “last known location” is believed to have been in the area of Nelson Street and Adelaide Street North.

Police have not said when the 48-year-old was last seen, or when she was reported missing, but the statement from police was issued late Monday night.

Police say they are concerned for her welfare.

She’s described as a five-foot-four-inch tall white woman with short brown hair. Police did not provide a description of what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
missing personLondon PoliceMissing Womanmissing London womanlondon police missing personadelaide at nelsonalison kennedy
