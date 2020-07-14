Relaxed coronavirus restrictions means a Rockport, Ont., tour boat line will be able to reopen

Send this page to someone via email

The move to Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening means good news if you want to cruise.

Tour boat operators can soon welcome more people aboard for sightseeing cruises.

“We were very happy to hear the announcement today Premier Ford is going to allow many businesses to open this Friday and we will be one of them,” said Kathleen Allen, president and general manager of Rockport Boat Line in Rockport, Ont.

“Our boat tours will be operating as of this Friday.

2:10 Coronavirus: Ontario’s Stage 3 reopening increases gathering limits as indoor dining, gyms permitted to reopen Coronavirus: Ontario’s Stage 3 reopening increases gathering limits as indoor dining, gyms permitted to reopen

The boat line has a fleet of four but only one that’ll be used. Allen says it’ll be limited capacity, but at least they’re finally open.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re still happy with being able to carry up to 50 passengers, that’s a lot less then what we would normally carry,” Allen said. “Our boat has the capacity of 275, so it’s quite a few less but we’re still happy to at least be opening.”

Read more: What you can and cannot do in Ontario amid Stage 3 of reopening

Allen says they’re ready to go with all safety protocols in place. She also says they’re pleased to be able to help the local economy.

“I believe it’s going to be a great start to the recovery phase, especially for a small community like this,” Allen said. “We really rely on tourism and we employ a lot of people every season so I think it’s going to be a big relief to be able to hire back some of those people and get part of our season underway.”

4:10 Coronavirus: Ontario health minister says Stage 3 progress will determine future changes Coronavirus: Ontario health minister says Stage 3 progress will determine future changes

In Stage 3, gathering limits will increase to a maximum of 50 people when indoors and a maximum of 100 outdoors.

Story continues below advertisement

The government said individuals will still be required to maintain physical distancing with people from outside of their social circle, which remains capped at 10 people.