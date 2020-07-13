South Simcoe police investigating after Innisfil cyclist found with ‘critical’ injuries

Send this page to someone via email

The South Simcoe Police Service is investigating after a 27-year-old cyclist was found injured in the St. John’s Road and Garden Avenue area of Innisfil, Ont., on Sunday evening.

At around 8:15 p.m., people found a cyclist in a ditch. The cyclist was subsequently transported to a local hospital and was subsequently airlifted via Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre, where he is reported to be in “critical condition.”

Officers are looking to speak with witnesses or any others who may have information concerning the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Simcoe police at 705-436-2141, ext. 2035.

