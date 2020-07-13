Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

South Simcoe police investigating after Innisfil cyclist found with ‘critical’ injuries

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 5:54 pm
The South Simcoe Police Service is investigating after a 27-year-old cyclist was found injured in the St. John's Road and Garden Avenue area of Innisfil, Ont., on Sunday evening.
The South Simcoe Police Service is investigating after a 27-year-old cyclist was found injured in the St. John's Road and Garden Avenue area of Innisfil, Ont., on Sunday evening. South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter

The South Simcoe Police Service is investigating after a 27-year-old cyclist was found injured in the St. John’s Road and Garden Avenue area of Innisfil, Ont., on Sunday evening.

At around 8:15 p.m., people found a cyclist in a ditch. The cyclist was subsequently transported to a local hospital and was subsequently airlifted via Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre, where he is reported to be in “critical condition.”

Read more: Person found sleeping in parking lot charged following 2 police pursuits on Hwy. 400: OPP

Officers are looking to speak with witnesses or any others who may have information concerning the incident.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Simcoe police at 705-436-2141, ext. 2035.

City of Toronto’s cycling network could expand by 25 km
City of Toronto’s cycling network could expand by 25 km
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
innisfilSouth Simcoe Police ServiceInnisfil newsGarden Avenue InnisfilInnisfil cyclistInnisfil cyclist injuredSt. John's Road Innisfil
Flyers
More weekly flyers