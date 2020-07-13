‘Major step’ announced to increase broadband internet in Simcoe County

Send this page to someone via email

A “major step” has been announced regarding increasing broadband internet in Simcoe County, with broadband expansion project Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) issuing a request for proposal for up to $28 million.

The program is part of the Ontario government’s commitment to expand access to broadband internet in rural areas.

“The County of Simcoe is dedicated to exploring and enhancing opportunities for economic development within our unique mix of rural and urban communities,” Simcoe County Warden George Cornell said in a statement.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated how important it is for equitable and reliable access to broadband services.”

On Friday, Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop said the broadband expansion will allow families and businesses across her riding to access high-quality internet connections. Barrie–Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin also said funding will deliver broadband for residents and businesses in rural Innisfil.

“Our government’s investments to date are connecting a million households in Canada,” Maryam Monsef, federal minister of women, gender equality and rural economic development, said in a statement.

“SWIFT is one of hundreds of our partner organizations that are working hard to connect Canadians.”

The request for proposal for Simcoe County closes on Sept. 11. The contract will be awarded and the service provider agreement will be put in place shortly after the request for proposal closes.

