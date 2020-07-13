Penticton B.C. woman says someone shot at her with a .22-calibre firearm

Send this page to someone via email

Penticton RCMP are investigating after a woman says someone shot at her with a .22-calibre firearm.

Police were called on July 10 at 8:30 p.m. to a rural property in the 2000-block of Carmi Road.

A resident at the home said she was walking around outside when she suddenly felt a “sharp stinging feeling on her back,” according to an RCMP release.

She also told police she heard something drop to the ground.

Her husband found the item nearby, which police say was a spent .22-calibre bullet casing.

Police say the victim developed a red mark on her back but was otherwise uninjured.

Officers searched the property but a suspect has not been identified at this time.