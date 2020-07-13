London Police Services Board names Christine Wellenreiter as newest appointee

Send this page to someone via email

Christine Wellenreiter will take her oath of office on Tuesday to become the newest member of the London Police Services Board, the civilian body that oversees the city’s police force.

LPSB officials announced the news on Monday, saying Wellenreiter, who works at Canada Life subsidiary GLC Asset Management as vice president of marketing and communications, was appointed to a three-year term on Thursday.

In a news release, the board highlighted Wellenreiter’s two-plus-decades in the investment and marketing industry, saying she brings “marketing acumen, deep understanding of the asset management industry and a straightforward communication style,” to the LPSB table.

“The board definitely appreciates having a diverse set of skills around the table, given our current complement, having someone who is joining us in this unique background adds to the diversity of the kinds of skill sets that are available on the board,” said LPSB Chair Javeed Sukhera.

“A lot of the work that we engage in as a board is behind the scenes and has to do with, not only community engagement and addressing police governance and oversight, but a lot of it is fiduciary in the sense of screening, reviewing, addressing requests, RFPs… having someone with her expertise will definitely benefit us.”

Sukhera noted that Wellenreiter has also been involved in community organizations, such as the Thames Valley Children’s Centre, of which she served as chair from 2015 to 2018, according to her LinkedIn.

Wellenreiter is one of the board’s three provincial appointees, alongside Sukhera, who was appointed in December 2018, and Jeff Lang, who was appointed in March 2019.

Her addition fills a vacancy left by Vanessa Ambtman-Smith, who was appointed by the government of Kathleen Wynne, and whose term expired last year.

“The board itself has really no part of that process,” Sukhera said about the selection of provincial appointees.

The London Police Services Board is made up of seven members, three of whom are members of city council, three are provincial appointees, and one — not a member of council or a city employee — is appointed by city politicians.

Sukhera was named board chair earlier this year after Ward 3 Coun. Mo Salih stepped down from the role, and the board, saying he wanted to make space for a better gender balance.

At the time, the only woman on the LPSB was London lawyer Susan Toth, who is the board’s vice chair.

Ward 5 Coun. Maureen Cassidy was later appointed to the board as one of three council representatives alongside Mayor Ed Holder and Ward 4 Coun. Jesse Helmer.