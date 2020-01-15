Menu

London City Council

Ward 5 Coun. Maureen Cassidy appointed to London Police Services Board

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted January 15, 2020 9:47 am
Coun. Maureen Cassidy during a committee meeting on Dec. 4, 2018.
Ward 5 Coun. Maureen Cassidy has been appointed to the London Police Services Board (LPSB).

The move was passed unanimously by city councillors during their meeting on Tuesday.

Cassidy’s appointment comes after Ward 3 Coun. Mo Salih announced plans to resign from the board in an effort to make space for women.

READ MORE: Coun. Mo Salih making moves days after London’s Police Services Board appointment

Salih’s letter of resignation ended with his recommendation to have Cassidy take his role.

The letter was first presented to the strategic and priorities policy committee last week but drew ire from fellow councillors who said they had received little notice of the now-vacant position.

Ward 12 Coun. Elizabeth Peloza later told Global News that her concern stemmed from ensuring that all councillors knew of the time commitment required for what she describes as a “very busy board.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: London’s police services board and association reach new contract agreement

Last week’s resistance to Salih’s motion led the councillor to defer an appointment for the LPSB until Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The motion went much smoother on Tuesday, as it passed unanimously without any other councillors throwing in their name for the vacant board position.

Salih is set to step down from the LPSB on Thursday, marking the end of a three-year tenure that saw the councillor elected to chair in 2018.

Cassidy’s term is scheduled to run until Nov. 15, 2022. Cassidy and London lawyer Susan Toth will be the only women on the six-person board.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City CouncilCity HallCity Of LondonLondon City CouncilLondon police services boardMaureen Cassidymo salihelizabeth pelozaboardslpsbCity CommitteeMohamed Salih
