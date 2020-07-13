Menu

Crime

3 facing charges after drugs and weapons seized in Yarmouth: Nova Scotia RCMP

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 2:36 pm
An RCMP badge is pictured.
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP

RCMP have arrested three men after a search for drugs and weapons at a home on Ford Street in Yarmouth, N.S.

Officers from Yarmouth RCMP obtained a warrant and carried out the search on July 12, the RCMP said in a press release.

As a result, RCMP arrested three men who were found inside and seized a rifle, ammunition, cash, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Gilbert Newell, 35, of Chebogue, N.S., has been charged with trafficking; three counts of breach of conditions; unauthorized possession of a firearm; possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and ammunition; and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Steven Graham Sheppard, 38, of Sandford, N.S., is facing charges of trafficking; possession of a controlled substance; unauthorized possession of a firearm; possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and ammunition; and unsafe storage of a firearm.

A 38-year-old man from Arcadia, N.S., is facing charges of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon. He was released by police and is expected to be formally charged in the coming days.

Newell and Sheppard were held in custody overnight and are scheduled to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on Monday.

The Mounties say the investigation is ongoing.

