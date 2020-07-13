Menu

Environment

Kejimkujik National Park Seaside reopens to visitors Monday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 1:38 pm
Kejimkujik National Park
Kejimkujik National Park has reopened to visitors. Alexa MacLean / Global News

Parks Canada has reopened Kejimkujik National Park Seaside to visitors on Monday after more than a month of being closed.

The park had originally been closed due to an increase in black bear activity in the area of St. Catherine’s, N.S.

Read more: Parts of Kejimkujik National Park Seaside closed over Canada Day long weekend due to bear activity

In a press release, Parks Canada said that human and wildlife safety is of the “utmost importance” to the organization and that they attempt to ensure the well-being and safety of both.

Parks Canada says the decision to reopen Kejimkujik Seaside came once their staff found a decrease in bear activity along the park’s trails and beaches.

The population at the park is considered to be healthy as a result of the largely undisturbed habitat and abundant food supply, Parks Canada said.

