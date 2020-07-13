Menu

News

Concern grows for Okanagan woman missing for a week

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 12:42 pm
Samantha Johnston was last seen in Lumby in the North Okanagan on July 6.
Samantha Johnston was last seen in Lumby in the North Okanagan on July 6. Global News

RCMP in the North Okanagan are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Samantha Johnston, 32, was last seen on July 6 in Lumby.

Police said they are very concerned for Johnston’s health and well-being.

According to police, friends and family have reported that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

Read more: Missing Lake Country man located, is safe and sound, say RCMP

Police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings since Johnston’s disappearance but there is still no sign of her.

Johnston is described as a five-foot-seven, 119-pound Caucasian woman with a slim build, hair dyed red and blonde, hazel eyes and glasses.

Anyone with information on Johnston’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers.

RCMPmissing personNorth OkanaganMissing WomanRCMP in North OkanaganRCMP looking for missing personSamantha Johnstone
