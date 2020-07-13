Chinese vase found in pet-filled house sells for more than $12M

Send this page to someone via email

A Chinese vase that once sold for $56 just went for more than $12 million at a Saturday auction.

The vase in question, described by Sotheby’s as a “lost masterpiece,” was identified as an 18th-century artifact by Dutch art consultant Johan Bosch van Rosenthal, who happened upon it while visiting an elderly client’s home.

The unusual design — a mix of turquoise, purple and gold colours with lattice and flora detailing — was made for the Qianlong emperor, Sotheby’s says, and sat for 50 years in a remote home in central Europe.

It somehow survived all these years, despite being surrounded by the previous owner’s many cats and dogs.

“It is a miracle that this extraordinarily fragile vase survived half a century in a home surrounded by countless pets,” Nicolas Chow, chairman of Sotheby’s Asia, said in a statement before the sale.

The global auction house shared the story of the vase’s finding on its official YouTube channel. In the video, Rosenthal describes going to an 80-year-old’s home to assess her collection.

“We reached a room with a number of Chinese works of art inherited many years ago,” he says. “Her four cats walked around freely among these. She pointed out a … partly gilded Chinese vase on a cupboard — a cherished object which she knew to be something special and valuable.”

Sotheby’s experts were able to match the item to others in their Chinese imperial households archives.

A Qianlong-era vase, that had previously sold for $56, went for $12 million at a Sotheby’s auction recently. Sotheby's

Sotheby’s was also able to trace back the vase’s history, finding it was first sold through the company for $56 (around $1,500 in today’s currency) in 1954. It was sold again later that year for just over $100 and was passed down through a family until last week’s whopping sale.

It seems over the past few years that stumbling upon ancient, big-ticket items has become a trend.

In 2018, an 18th-century vase was found hidden in a shoebox in a French family’s attic and sold for around $19 million, CNN reported at the time.

Last year, a 13th-century painting by Italian artist Cimabue was found in an elderly woman’s home in Compiegne, France. It was appraised at $8.7 million.

Moral of the story: take a look through your grandparents’ basement.

