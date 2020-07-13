Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Trending

Chinese vase found in pet-filled house sells for more than $12M

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 2:33 pm
WATCH: A lost imperial Chinese treasure was recently rediscovered in a remote European house, where it had survived for 50 years surrounded by countless cats and dogs. Dutch art consultant Johan Bosch van Rosenthal recalls how he happened upon the vase during a visit to the home of an elderly client who had inherited it.

A Chinese vase that once sold for $56 just went for more than $12 million at a Saturday auction.

The vase in question, described by Sotheby’s as a “lost masterpiece,” was identified as an 18th-century artifact by Dutch art consultant Johan Bosch van Rosenthal, who happened upon it while visiting an elderly client’s home.

The unusual design — a mix of turquoise, purple and gold colours with lattice and flora detailing — was made for the Qianlong emperor, Sotheby’s says, and sat for 50 years in a remote home in central Europe.

It somehow survived all these years, despite being surrounded by the previous owner’s many cats and dogs.

Read more: Long-lost artwork worth $8.7M found in woman’s kitchen

Story continues below advertisement

“It is a miracle that this extraordinarily fragile vase survived half a century in a home surrounded by countless pets,” Nicolas Chow, chairman of Sotheby’s Asia, said in a statement before the sale.

The global auction house shared the story of the vase’s finding on its official YouTube channel. In the video, Rosenthal describes going to an 80-year-old’s home to assess her collection.

“We reached a room with a number of Chinese works of art inherited many years ago,” he says. “Her four cats walked around freely among these. She pointed out a … partly gilded Chinese vase on a cupboard — a cherished object which she knew to be something special and valuable.”

Trending Stories

Sotheby’s experts were able to match the item to others in their Chinese imperial households archives.

A Qianlong-era vase, that had previously sold for $56, went for $12 million at a Sotheby’s auction recently.
A Qianlong-era vase, that had previously sold for $56, went for $12 million at a Sotheby’s auction recently. Sotheby's

Sotheby’s was also able to trace back the vase’s history, finding it was first sold through the company for $56 (around $1,500 in today’s currency) in 1954. It was sold again later that year for just over $100 and was passed down through a family until last week’s whopping sale.

Story continues below advertisement

It seems over the past few years that stumbling upon ancient, big-ticket items has become a trend.

In 2018, an 18th-century vase was found hidden in a shoebox in a French family’s attic and sold for around $19 million, CNN reported at the time.

Last year, a 13th-century painting by Italian artist Cimabue was found in an elderly woman’s home in Compiegne, France. It was appraised at $8.7 million.

Read more: Pennsylvania museum’s ‘knockoff’ Rembrandt turns out to be the real thing

Moral of the story: take a look through your grandparents’ basement.

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ChinaSotheby'schina auctionchinese art auctionChinese vaseChinese vase auctionchinese vase sells for 12 millionJohan Bosch van RosenthalQianlongqianlong emperorQianlong vasesothebys auction house
Flyers
More weekly flyers