Weekly survey: Who would make a better president than Kanye West?

Last week, much oxygen was expended on Kanye West’s alleged run for the US presidency. If you want to see exactly how crazy this idea is along with the sort of policies he’s espousing, go here.

Bottom line is that a President Kanye would probably be a bad idea–as would any other candidate with zero experience in governance. But since we’ve already embarked down this road, let’s continue with this thought experiment.

I’ve taken upon myself to nominate four outspoken figures from the alt-rock world. Who would make the best president: Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, Chuck D of Public Enemy, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder or Bruce Springsteen? I await your opinions.

Who among the following would make a better president of the USA than declared candidate Kanye West? — Alan Cross (@alancross) July 13, 2020

