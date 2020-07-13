Menu

Entertainment

Weekly survey: Who would make a better president than Kanye West?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted July 13, 2020 9:18 am
In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, in Washington.
In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, in Washington. AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

Last week, much oxygen was expended on Kanye West’s alleged run for the US presidency. If you want to see exactly how crazy this idea is along with the sort of policies he’s espousing, go here.

Bottom line is that a President Kanye would probably be a bad idea–as would any other candidate with zero experience in governance. But since we’ve already embarked down this road, let’s continue with this thought experiment.

I’ve taken upon myself to nominate four outspoken figures from the alt-rock world. Who would make the best president: Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, Chuck D of Public Enemy, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder or Bruce Springsteen? I await your opinions.

PollKanye WestBruce SpringsteenEddie VedderTom Morellochuck d
