Worker tests positive for coronavirus at Hamilton care home on the mountain

Public health officials in Hamilton, Ont., say they are monitoring a long-term care home on the mountain after an employee test positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday.

The city says the case was discovered after recent testing among residents and workers at the Grace Villa long-term care home on Lockton Crescent near the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway.

Although not officially an outbreak, public health officials revealed the home is undergoing outbreak protocols as per city guidelines.

“Based on a single result in an asymptomatic individual received from mass testing, and out of an abundance of caution, Grace Villa has decided to follow outbreak protocol, ” Dr. Bart Harvey, Associate Medical Officer of Health, told Global News in a statement, “The status of this situation is still under investigation and further testing of that individual is being done.”

In mid-May, an outbreak was declared at Grace Villa after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

It was one of 12 outbreaks at nine long-term care homes in the city at the time.

That outbreak was declared over the following week.

Hamilton reports 4 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

As of Friday, Hamilton had 861 COVID-19 cases, with 853 confirmed and eight probable, according to public health.

The city has no current institutional outbreaks and no COVID-19 patients at either St. Joe’s or Hamilton Health Sciences hospitals.

To date, 790 of the city’s known COVID-19 cases — 92 per cent — have been resolved.

There were no new reported deaths on Friday, holding the total coronavirus-related deaths at 44. Thirty-four of the city’s deaths are connected to an institutional outbreak.