Crime

Peterborough man charged following reported assault outside downtown bar

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 8:58 am
Peterborough Police
A Peterborough man has been charged following a reported assault outside a downtown bar. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing an assault charge following an alleged altercation outside a downtown bar early Saturday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:20 a.m., officers were called to a Hunter Street West bar for a reported assault.

Police say they were informed an unknown man had approached another man and punched him the face. The suspect reportedly fled the area on foot.

Former Peterborough theatre mainstay charged with sex-related offences involving girl in 2013

Officers say they located the suspect a short time later in the area of George and Charlotte streets.

Scott Thomas Gillespie, 30, of Algonquin Boulevard in Peterborough was arrested and charged with assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 9.

