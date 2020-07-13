Menu

World

Hong Kong activist Nathan Law says he’s arrived in London after fleeing China

By Staff Reuters
China passes controversial new security law for Hong Kong
ABOVE: China passes controversial new security law for Hong Kong.

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Nathan Law said he had arrived in London after fleeing the former British colony where China has imposed a security law.

“With my backpack and small luggage in hand, I boarded my night flight. I had no idea what future awaited me. Only one thing seemed certain. My destination: London,” Law said on Twitter.

Read more: Hong Kong activists barred from going to Beijing to see Chinese leaders

“There’s always one message I have: Hong Kongers will never give up. We aren’t fractured. On the contrary, we’re well-equipped to face the next difficult battle.”

Law told Reuters earlier this month that the rest of the world should stand up to President Xi Jinping and start to put human rights above financial gain.

Hong Kong opposition kicks off primary elections
Hong Kong opposition kicks off primary elections
