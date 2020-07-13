No arrests made after midnight stabbing in Montreal’s Old Port

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 30s is in hospital after police say a stabbing took place early Monday morning in the Old Port of Montreal.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Raphaël Bergeron said officers responded to a 911 call shortly after midnight at de la Commune Street at Place Jacques-Cartier.

There, they found the victim, who Bergeron said “was stabbed, probably in the lower body, with a sharp object.” He was taken to hospital, where he is described as being in stable condition.

Little information was immediately available on the suspects. Bergeron said police believe the victim had three attackers but that “the three men were dressed in black, and were wearing masks at the time,” making identification a challenge.

No arrests have been made.