Strathcona Park homeless camp grows as board mulls new camping bylaw

Send this page to someone via email

A tent city in East Vancouver’s Strathcona Park continues to expand, as the Vancouver Park Board prepares to vote on a bylaw amendment to address homeless campers.

The proposed change would legalize tents overnight ⁠— reflecting B.C. Supreme Court precedent ⁠— but require the homeless to move on in the morning.

Read more: Bylaw change could legalize homeless camping in Vancouver parks

It would also put limits on where people can put up tents, banning them near schools and playgrounds and on sports fields and other amenities.

There are an estimated 235 tents at the site, taking up about a third of the 10-hectare park and now encroaching on tennis courts and sports fields.

Vancouver Coun. Pete Fry, himself a Strathcona resident, said he’s been hearing frustration from constituents.

Story continues below advertisement

3:55 Vancouver Park Board to consider allowing overnight camping in parks Vancouver Park Board to consider allowing overnight camping in parks

“I’ve heard from a number of local residents who are a little bit intimidated to come down here and no longer attend this park and certainly won’t let their children attend this park,” said Fry.

“The big elephant in the room is the number of stolen goods that we’re finding in the park.”

COPE Park Commissioner John Irwin didn’t deny that crime was occurring in the park, but questioned whether it was at a “fevered pitch.”

Irwin said “technically” the park board remains in control of Strathcona Park, though acknowledged the encampment is run by its own organizers.

He said the situation appears to be better than the Oppenheimer Park encampment, in that organizers are more active about asking people “who aren’t behaving” to leave.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oppenheimer camp saw a murder, a vicious, hours-long sexual assault and multiple weapons seizures.

Irwin acknowledged challenges in trying to displace the camp, bylaw or not.

“If you do an injunction then they move to another park, and another park, and there’s no way to deal with it,” he said.

Camp Spokesperson Chrissy Brett denied the camp is a haven for thieves, but acknowledged that “survival crime” is a part of life for many people experiencing homelessness and addiction.

Brett says campers will ignore the bylaw, if it passes.

But she said the camp’s residents don’t actually want to be in the park. She’s instead calling on senior government to set land aside in the city for a “Canadian refugee camp” with access to toilets, electricity, running water and social services.

“How is it that this community has been able to step forward and do everything that the governments have refused to do? Why is it that the only legal place in Canada to shelter in place is a public park?” she said.

“If people are mad about it, then address it through the right political process.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:01 Who’s in control of Vancouver’s Strathcona Park encampment? Who’s in control of Vancouver’s Strathcona Park encampment?

The concept is not all that different from a pitch by the Strathcona Business Improvement Association (BIA) and the local residents’ association earlier this month for a permanent, sanctioned site for homeless campers.

Strathcona BIA executive director Theodora Lamb wouldn’t say Sunday whether she thinks the Strathcona encampment should come down, but acknowledged that “parks are not a long term solution for camps.”

“We always have concerns when we lose green space to our daily activities, sports, parks and rec, it’s summer time we’re in the middle of the pandemic, people need to be outside,” she said.

“The importance of the bylaw right now is that they’re talking about the city as a whole.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:19 New tent city set up in Vancouver’s Strathcona Park New tent city set up in Vancouver’s Strathcona Park

Irwin said the solution to the camp is to bring more housing online, but said his hope was that with the bylaw change, homeless campers might disperse somewhat to other parks.

Fry, however, said he was concerned the growing encampment could devolve into a repeat of the Oppenheimer experience.

“As long as there’s criminal activities, stolen goods, life safety issues, it’s not going to be possible for us to sanction any kind of a camp like this as city council,” he said.

But won’t have a say on the encampment’s future. The park board will consider the bylaw change Monday night.

Story continues below advertisement