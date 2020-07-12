Vehicle shot during road rage incident in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are searching for three men following a road rage incident that involved a gun on Deerfoot Trail on Saturday.

Police say it happened at around 7:30 p.m., when a man and his wife were driving north on Deerfoot Trail near Seton.

Investigators say the couple became involved in a road rage incident with three men in their 20’s.

The three men were in a newer model Taurus.

Police say at one point one of the men in the back passenger seat shot at the couple.

The bullet became lodged in the door. No one was injured.

Police believe this is a random incident.