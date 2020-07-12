Iran says miscommunication, misaligned missile to blame for jet shootdown

Iranian investigators are blaming a misaligned missile battery and miscommunication between soldiers and their commanders for the Revolutionary Guard shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner in January, killing 176 people.
The report released late Saturday by Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization comes months after the crash.
Ralph Goodale named special advisor to feds on Iran plane crash
The shootdown happened the same night Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting U.S. soldiers in Iraq over the American drone strike that earlier killed Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Comments