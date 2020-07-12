Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Iran says miscommunication, misaligned missile to blame for jet shootdown

By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press
Posted July 12, 2020 7:17 am
Flight recorders from Iran plane crash still not in Canada’s hands, Garneau says
WATCH: Flight recorders from Iran plane crash still not in Canada’s hands, Garneau says

Iranian investigators are blaming a misaligned missile battery and miscommunication between soldiers and their commanders for the Revolutionary Guard shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner in January, killing 176 people.

Read more: ‘Recipe for disaster’: Experts say Iran airspace should’ve been closed before attack

The report released late Saturday by Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization comes months after the crash.

Ralph Goodale named special advisor to feds on Iran plane crash
Ralph Goodale named special advisor to feds on Iran plane crash

The shootdown happened the same night Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting U.S. soldiers in Iraq over the American drone strike that earlier killed Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
IranIran Plane crashQassem SoleimaniBaghdadIranian Revolutionary Guardukrainian airlinescanadians iran plane crashIran plane crash causeUkrainian airlines plane crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers