2 ships collide head-on in Ontario’s Welland Canal, video shows

Two ships collided head-on in Ontario’s Welland Canal on Saturday, video posted to social media shows.

Prior to the collision, both vessels appeared to be travelling in opposite directions on the same side of the canal, a key shipping route that connects Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

The video shows the two vessels, the Alanis and the Florence Spirit, slowly advancing toward each other before colliding.

Photos posted to Twitter by the Welland firefighters’ union showed each ship’s hull sustained damage in the incident.

A witness told Global News the crash happened around 3:30 or 4 p.m. in Welland.

It’s not clear whether anyone was injured. Niagara Regional Police could not immediately be reached for comment on Saturday night.

Deputy fire chief Adam Eckhart said in a statement that Welland Fire and Emergency Services was not called to respond to the incident.