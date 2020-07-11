Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Fatal Richmond crash leads to gas leak, evacuations

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 11, 2020 7:36 pm
The wreckage of a Corvette is seen at the scene of a fatal crash that caused a gas leak and the evacuation of several businesses in Richmond on Saturday.
The wreckage of a Corvette is seen at the scene of a fatal crash that caused a gas leak and the evacuation of several businesses in Richmond on Saturday. Global News

A collision between a semi truck and a Corvette in Richmond has left a woman dead and prompted an evacuation of several businesses.

Richmond RCMP says it happened just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday, near the intersection of Nelson and Blundell roads.

Read more: 83-year-old man killed in ‘catastrophic’ Richmond crash

Police say the truck collided with the Corvette, sending the sports car “careening into a gas pipeline structure along the side of the road.”

Police say the Corvette driver, the vehicle’s lone occupant, was killed. The truck driver appears to be shaken but otherwise unhurt, said police.

Trending Stories

Read more: Richmond RCMP announce city’s first pedestrian fatality of 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The crash caused a gas leak, prompting police to evacuate businesses in the area as a precaution.

Investigators said gas crews and collision investigators were on scene.

Traffic along Nelson Road is expected to remain closed for “most of the day.”

First responders to collaborate on crisis calls in Richmond
First responders to collaborate on crisis calls in Richmond
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashFatal CrashGas Leakrichmond fatal crashrichmond evacuationrichmond gas evacuationrichmond gas leak
Flyers
More weekly flyers