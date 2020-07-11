Fatal Richmond crash leads to gas leak, evacuations

Send this page to someone via email

A collision between a semi truck and a Corvette in Richmond has left a woman dead and prompted an evacuation of several businesses.

Richmond RCMP says it happened just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday, near the intersection of Nelson and Blundell roads.

Police say the truck collided with the Corvette, sending the sports car “careening into a gas pipeline structure along the side of the road.”

Police say the Corvette driver, the vehicle’s lone occupant, was killed. The truck driver appears to be shaken but otherwise unhurt, said police.

The crash caused a gas leak, prompting police to evacuate businesses in the area as a precaution.

Investigators said gas crews and collision investigators were on scene.

Traffic along Nelson Road is expected to remain closed for “most of the day.”

