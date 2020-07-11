Kamloops man charged after body found wrapped in rug, dumped in alley

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged in relation to the discovery of a dead body in Kamloops last November.

Kamloops RCMP found 66-year-old David Melvin Boltwood’s body wrapped in a rug in an alley near 170 Carson Crescent on Nov. 29 after a report of “suspicious circumstances.”

Police say he had been there for at least five days.

Investigators began a criminal investigation, but held off on calling the death a homicide.

Boltwood was believed to be of no fixed address at the time, and investigators canvassed heavily to try and determine his movements in the weeks before his death.

1:13 Three bodies found at scene of Langley house fire Three bodies found at scene of Langley house fire

Police now say the investigation determined Boltwood had been living in a nearby apartment with another man.

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties say they’ve ruled out homicide, but that a 51-year-old man is still facing charges.

Shane Troy Brownlee has been charged with interfering with or offering an indignity to dead body.

Read more: Charge laid in connection to suspicious death in Coquitlam

“I understand that a case like this is difficult for the public to understand. As investigators, we of course presume a body found in this circumstance was the victim of foul play until proven otherwise,” Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay.

“This matter was very carefully investigated and we are satisfied that the death itself was not criminal in nature.”