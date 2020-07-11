Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Kamloops man charged after body found wrapped in rug, dumped in alley

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 11, 2020 4:52 pm
The body of David Melvin Boltwood was found in a Kamloops alley wrapped in a rug on Nov. 29, 2019.
The body of David Melvin Boltwood was found in a Kamloops alley wrapped in a rug on Nov. 29, 2019. Kamloops RCMP

A man has been charged in relation to the discovery of a dead body in Kamloops last November.

Kamloops RCMP found 66-year-old David Melvin Boltwood’s body wrapped in a rug in an alley near 170 Carson Crescent on Nov. 29 after a report of “suspicious circumstances.”

Police say he had been there for at least five days.

Read more: Kamloops RCMP investigating after man’s body found wrapped in rug near dumpsters

Investigators began a criminal investigation, but held off on calling the death a homicide.

Boltwood was believed to be of no fixed address at the time, and investigators canvassed heavily to try and determine his movements in the weeks before his death.

Police now say the investigation determined Boltwood had been living in a nearby apartment with another man.

Mounties say they’ve ruled out homicide, but that a 51-year-old man is still facing charges.

Shane Troy Brownlee has been charged with interfering with or offering an indignity to  dead body.

Read more: Charge laid in connection to suspicious death in Coquitlam

“I understand that a case like this is difficult for the public to understand. As investigators, we of course presume a body found in this circumstance was the victim of foul play until proven otherwise,” Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay.

“This matter was very carefully investigated and we are satisfied that the death itself was not criminal in nature.”

