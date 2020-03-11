Charge laid in connection to suspicious death in Coquitlam

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is facing charges in connection to a suspicious death in Coquitlam on Tuesday.

Court documents state a woman by the name of “Pen Jung Tracy Chen” has been charged with interference with a dead body.

Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, Coquitlam RCMP were called to the 4000-block of Quarry Road in Minnekhada Regional Park after Coquitlam firefighters found “a small but suspicious fire.”

Emergency responders then came across a body, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Pen Jung Tracy Chen was arrested at the scene and has been charged with indignity to a dead body. Chen appeared before a judge in B.C. Provincial Court Wednesday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team are still working to identify the deceased victim, and are asking anyone with information to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448).

If you wish to remain anonymous, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).