Charge laid in connection to suspicious death in Coquitlam

By Erin Ubels Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 8:05 pm

A woman is facing charges in connection to a suspicious death in Coquitlam on Tuesday.

Court documents state a woman by the name of “Pen Jung Tracy Chen” has been charged with interference with a dead body.

Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, Coquitlam RCMP were called to the 4000-block of Quarry Road in Minnekhada Regional Park after Coquitlam firefighters found “a small but suspicious fire.”

Woman arrested after small fire sparks suspicious death investigation in Coquitlam park

Emergency responders then came across a body, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Pen Jung Tracy Chen was arrested at the scene and has been charged with indignity to a dead body. Chen appeared before a judge in B.C. Provincial Court Wednesday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team are still working to identify the deceased victim, and are asking anyone with information to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448).

If you wish to remain anonymous, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
British ColumbiaSuspicious DeathCoquitlamBody FoundSuspicious FireCoquitlam RCMPMinnekhada Regional ParkInterference with a dead body
