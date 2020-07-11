Menu

World

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s wife, daughters test negative for coronavirus

By Staff Reuters
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
WATCH: Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Michelle Bolsonaro, the wife of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who is sick with the new coronavirus, said on Saturday that she and her two daughters had tested negative for the virus.

Read more: Brazil’s Bolsonaro claims hydroxychloroquine will cure his coronavirus despite no evidence

The president announced that he had tested positive on Tuesday, and said he was quarantining while also taking the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine.

More than 1.8 million people in Brazil have tested positive for coronavirus and over 70,000 have died. Only the United States has worse statistics.

Coronavirus: WHO wishes Brazil’s Bolsonaro a ‘full and speedy’ recovery
Coronavirus: WHO wishes Brazil’s Bolsonaro a ‘full and speedy’ recovery

Michelle Bolsonaro, whose grandmother was rushed to hospital and intubated last week, made the announcement on Instagram. She has two daughters, one of whom she had with the president.

