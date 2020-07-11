Police search for missing 62-year-old Edmonton man with medical condition

The Edmonton Police Service is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing senior who has not been seen since Friday night.

On July 10 before 7 p.m., 62-year-old Johnny Simpson left his residence in the area of 174 Avenue and 110 Street in Edmonton’s Chambery neighbourhood for a walk and did not return.

Police have concerns for Simpson’s well-being as he has a medical condition that may impair decision-making. At this time, police don’t believe there is any foul play.

He’s described as five-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 141 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

When Simpson was last seen, he was wearing a black baseball cap with “Yellowknife” written on the front in white and a multi-coloured shirt with brown pants and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the police at 780-423-4567. You can also submit anonymous information through Crime Stoppers.