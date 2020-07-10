B.C. SPCA South Okanagan branch seeking new home for abandoned dog

Send this page to someone via email

The South Okanagan branch of the B.C. SPCA is hoping an abandoned dog will soon find his forever home.

On Friday, the branch said the five-year-old Pomeranian was abandoned at a local pet daycare centre, where staff there cared for him for a month before realizing his owners weren’t coming back.

The B.C. SPCA says Okie was then brought to its South Okanagan branch, with the association adding that staff then “discovered his needs had been previously neglected for some time.”

The branch says Okie was not only suffering from oral disease, but that veterinarians also found a piece of spear grass stuck between two molars that was migrating towards an eye.

The branch added that Okie had many teeth pulled, including one molar that was being held by only one millimeter of bone.

“While Okie’s first surgery was difficult, his medical team was able to get 17 of the 22 teeth pulled,” said the branch, “so he will need another dental surgery to pull the remaining teeth when he’s fully recovered.”

The branch said while Okie’s previous owners thought leaving him at a pet daycare centre was safe, bringing him to the B.C. SPCA would have been a better solution.

It says branches have a detailed surrender form that includes the animal’s full background, such as medical history and dietary needs.

“When people realize they can’t care for their animals anymore,” said the association, “the kindest choice they can make is bringing them to their local B.C. SPCA branch.”

Regarding Okie, the branch says he will require treatment and daily care until he’s ready for adoption.

The B.C. SPCA says if you’re in a financial position to help fund medical costs for pets like Okie, visit spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency.