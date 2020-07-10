Possible coronavirus outbreak at Montreal nightclub La Voûte after 1 person tests positive

Send this page to someone via email

La Voûte nightclub in old Montreal is asking all those who attended the establishment on the night of July 4 to get tested for the coronavirus as soon as possible.

In a statement published to La Voûte’s Facebook page on Friday, the club says a person who went to the club on July 4 started experiencing symptoms the following day. That person then tested positive for COVID-19 on July 8.

The club says it abided by all health measures asked by public health, including making everyone wear a mask. The nightclub adds that the customer claims to have followed physical-distancing measures.

“We ask our staff as well as all the customers present during this evening to kindly go to a clinic and get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible. In addition, we strongly suggest you quarantine until your results are obtained,” said the statement.

On Thursday the nightclub announced it had decided to close its doors following the government’s announcement that all bars must close at 1 a.m. and stop selling alcohol to customers at midnight.

