Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

2 children treated in N.B. after handling raccoon that tested positive for rabies

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Global News file

Last week, two New Brunswick children received preventative treatment after coming into contact with a baby raccoon that tested positive for rabies in Charlotte County, N.B.

The raccoon kit was “acting abnormally docile,” according to Mélanie Sivret, a spokesperson for the province. The children encountered the animal in an individual’s yard.

Sivret said the family involved was made aware of the raccoon’s positive test result, and the two children received precautionary care.

Read more: Rabies nearly always kills when symptoms show, health officer says after Canadian fatality

The likelihood of transmission in this case was low, she said in an emailed statement to Global News on Saturday.

Trending Stories

But the incident should remind parents to teach their children not to handle wild animals, Sivret added.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. man dies of rabies, first confirmed human death in the province since 2003

According to the province’s website, rabies is a viral disease that affects the nervous system of mammals.

This includes wild animals, such as raccoons, skunks, bats and foxes, as well as pets, like dogs, cats, horses and ferrets.

“Rabies is deadly for wild animals and family pets. The disease can also kill people if they are exposed to rabies and are not treated promptly,” the province said.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated at 1:35 p.m. (AST) on Sat. June 11, 2020 with a correction. The original article stated that the two children had contracted rabies. They received preventative treatment. Global News regrets the error.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickHealthRaccoonRabiesCharlotte CountyNick Brownviral disease
Flyers
More weekly flyers