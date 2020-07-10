SIU says Peterborough County OPP officer not to blame for collision between forensics van and SUV

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s Special Investigations Unit says there is no criminal liability for a police officer following a collision in May between an OPP forensics van and an SUV in Peterborough that seriously injured a civilian.

According to SIU director Joseph Martino, on May 23 a Peterborough County OPP forensics van and an SUV collided on Television Road. The collision sent a 64-year-old woman in the SUV to hospital.

Based on its investigation, the SIU determined the OPP van was in the eastbound left-turn lane of Lansdowne Street at Television Road. The officer started into his turn on an advanced green light.

Martino says at the same time, the driver of the SUV was stopped in the westbound curb lane of Lansdowne Street at Television Road when the driver pulled into the intersection against a red light and struck the rear passenger side of the officer’s van.

Story continues below advertisement

“The van spun and then rolled over onto the driver’s side,” Martino said. “A passenger from the SUV, a 64-year-old woman, was taken to hospital where she was reportedly diagnosed with a fractured sternum.”

Martino said based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries to date, there is “patently nothing to investigate” as far as potential criminal liability of the officer is concerned in connection with the collision.

“On the aforementioned record, it is evident at this time that the officer did nothing to cause or contribute to the collision that could conceivably attract criminal liability,” said Martino. “Accordingly, the investigation is hereby discontinued, and the file is closed.”