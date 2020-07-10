Driver sent to hospital with serious injuries following rollover in Kingston

A motorist is lucky to be alive after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 15 in Kingston, Ont.
Provincial police were called to the highway near Woodburn Road just before 4:30 a.m. Friday.
According to the OPP East Region’s Twitter account, a vehicle left the roadway, sheared off a utility pole and rolled several times.
Trending Stories
Kingston Fire and Rescue reportedly used the Jaws of Life to extricate the driver from the vehicle.
Police say the driver was taken to hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
More to come.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments