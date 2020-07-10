Menu

Traffic

Driver sent to hospital with serious injuries following rollover in Kingston

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 10, 2020 9:15 am
OPP say a driver escaped a serious rollover with non-life-threatening injuries Friday morning.
OPP say a driver escaped a serious rollover with non-life-threatening injuries Friday morning. OPP / Twitter

A motorist is lucky to be alive after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 15 in Kingston, Ont.

Provincial police were called to the highway near Woodburn Road just before 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Read more: Quinte West OPP Taser driver following rollover on Hwy. 401

According to the OPP East Region’s Twitter account, a vehicle left the roadway, sheared off a utility pole and rolled several times.

Kingston Fire and Rescue reportedly used the Jaws of Life to extricate the driver from the vehicle.

Police say the driver was taken to hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

More to come.

