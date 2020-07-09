City of London creates list to track veteran homelessness

Send this page to someone via email

The City of London is taking a big step toward addressing the issue of veteran homelessness in the city.

London’s Homeless Prevention and Housing Team has been recognized by “Built for Zero Canada” for being the first community in Canada to reach a Veteran Quality By-Name list.

The list of 20 names gives the Homeless Prevention team idea of all of the veterans struggling with homelessness in London.

“The hard work and dedication of the City of London’s Homeless Prevention and Housing team to end veteran homelessness is demonstrated by the impressive accomplishment of achieving a Veteran Quality By-Name List,” says Marie Morrison, director for Built for Zero Canada.

“Achieving this list is the first essential step in the work to end veteran homelessness, not only in the City of London but in Canada. Congratulations are in order.”

Deputy mayor Jesse Helmer said this is the first step in designing a program to address the problem.

“This is a conscious effort to help community end chronic homelessness and especially veterans homelessness,” he said.

The program designed by the Built for Zero Canada Campaign is a national effort to help communities end chronic homelessness and veteran homelessness.

The campaign is the work of the Canadian Alliance to End homelessness and uses data to measure communities’ progress.

“By knowing who is at risk of or experiencing homelessness in London, we’re better able to provide the programs and supports needed to help secure permanent housing for our veterans. The Quality By-Name List allows us to do just that,” said Helmer.