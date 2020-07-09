Tories call for answers on WE contract after reports Trudeau’s family was paid speaking fees

Send this page to someone via email

Following news reports that two of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s relatives have collectively received hundreds of thousands of dollars in speaking fees from the WE organization, the Conservative Party is calling for Parliament to be “immediately recalled” and for all documents related to a now-cancelled federal contact with the charity be made public.

“Every single cabinet minister needs to come clean about whether or not they knew that the Prime Minister’s family had a financial relationship with WE Charity when they approved this massive contract,” Michael Barrett, the Conservatives’ ethics critic, wrote in a statement on Thursday.

“Canadians deserve answers and the Prime Minister and his government must be held accountable.”

Barrett’s calls came after Canadaland and CBC reported that Trudeau’s mother, Margaret Trudeau, and brother, Alexandre Trudeau, were paid sizeable amounts of money for events between 2016 and 2020, according to information provided to them by the charitable organization.

Margaret Trudeau received $250,000 for 28 events and Alexandre Trudeau received about $32,000 for eight events, CBC News reported.

Those amounts don’t include a 20 per cent commission paid to their speaking agency, Canadaland reported. In large part, WE’s for-profit arm, ME to WE, covered the fees but WE Charity paid for about $64,000 of them, which the organization told Canadaland was “a billing error,” according to the report.

WE Charity had been selected by the federal government to administer a $900-million federal grant program for students and recent graduates volunteering this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic. The agreement quickly raised conflict-of-interest questions given the ties the prime minister and his wife have to the group.

The prime minister has said that neither of them has been paid for their activities with WE Charity. Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau hosts a WE podcast on well-being.

In a statement to Global News, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Trudeau’s relatives “engage with a variety of organizations and support many personal causes on their own.”

“What is important to remember here is that this is about a charity supporting students,” a spokesperson for the PMO wrote in an email.

“The Canada Student Service Grant program is about giving young people opportunities to contribute to their communities, not about benefits to anyone else.”

The government’s contract with WE for the federal volunteer grant program has since been called off. The federal ethics commissioner is probing whether the prime minister violated conflict-of-interest rules in the matter.

Trudeau said in late June the civil service selected WE Charity as the government’s partner for the grant program but admitted on Wednesday that he didn’t recuse himself when the Liberal cabinet made the final decision to award the contract to the charity.

Barrett called Thursday’s news “scandalous” and called for the ethics watchdog to “accelerate” his investigation and for the auditor general, procurement ombudsmen and two parliamentary committees to investigate the contract as well.

-With files from The Canadian Press