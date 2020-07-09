Female pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Vaughan plaza parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a plaza in Vaughan Thursday afternoon.

Police said emergency crews responded to a call about a pedestrian struck just after 1:20 p.m. at a plaza on Keele Street, just south of Rutherford Road.

Sgt. Andy Pattenden told Global News the male driver of the vehicle is being transported to hospital without vital signs. A female passenger is also being transported with undisclosed injuries.

The female pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.

Pattenden said there were reports the vehicle drove off a two-storey parking garage in the lot, however, that was not been confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

COLLISION – our officers, @YorkParamedics and @VaughanFire are on scene of a collision at a plaza in the area of Keele St south of Rutherford Rd. Report that a pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle. Updates to follow. — York Regional Police (@YRP) July 9, 2020

COLLISION UPDATE #2 – The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian is vital signs absent at the scene. — York Regional Police (@YRP) July 9, 2020

Story continues below advertisement