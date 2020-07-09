Menu

Canada

Female pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Vaughan plaza parking lot

By Jessica Patton Global News
A York Regional Police cruiser in Aurora on June 26, 2019.
A York Regional Police cruiser in Aurora on June 26, 2019. Shallima Maharaj / Global News

York Regional Police say a woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a plaza in Vaughan Thursday afternoon.

Police said emergency crews responded to a call about a pedestrian struck just after 1:20 p.m. at a plaza on Keele Street, just south of Rutherford Road.

Sgt. Andy Pattenden told Global News the male driver of the vehicle is being transported to hospital without vital signs. A female passenger is also being transported with undisclosed injuries.

The female pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.

Pattenden said there were reports the vehicle drove off a two-storey parking garage in the lot, however, that was not been confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing.

More to come.

