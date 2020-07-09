Early morning fire causes about $250K in damage for small businesses

Send this page to someone via email

Damage is estimated to be upwards of $250,000 to businesses in a plaza on Commissioners Road on Thursday morning.

London fire crews responded to a call just before 7 a.m. after reports of smoke coming out from under a door at the Slavyanka Deli on 1086 Commissioners Rd east.

London Fire Platoon Chief Colin Shewell said upon arrival, crews made a forceful entry and identified the fire and were able to put it out quickly.

He said the fire was contained to the deli, but smoke from the fire has spread to the neighbouring businesses causing smoke damage to several units.

“Due to the extent of the damage for smoke in the deli and how it migrated, we are estimating the damage at $200,000 to $250,000 because of the stock in the deli and dry-cleaning unit that may be damaged and need to be replaced,” Shewell said.

Story continues below advertisement

Fire under control, primary and secondary search…. all clear. Fire investigator requested. Excellent work and quick knock down by crews to contain fire. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/eIfX8JxVFs — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) July 9, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

At this time, the fire’s cause is unknown, and investigators are expected to be on scene for the remainder of the day.

The sprinkler system was working when crews arrived, and Shewell reminds people about the importance of early fire detection equipment.