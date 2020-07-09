Menu

Canada

Canada joins international alliance on ocean protection

By Staff The Canadian Press
Climate change threatens rare glass sponge off B.C. coast
WATCH ABOVE (June 1): Climate change threatens rare glass sponge off B.C. coast

Canada is joining an international group of nearly two dozen other countries working to protect the world’s oceans.

The Global Ocean Alliance, founded by Great Britain last year, seeks to protect 30 per cent of the world’s oceans by 2030.

Its 22 members include European countries such as Italy, Germany and Sweden, as well as island states such as Fiji and the Seychelles.

Read more: Canada needs to ramp up ocean protection by 30% to give marine animals ‘hope of survival’: report

Fisheries and Oceans Minister Bernadette Jordan made the announcement in Ottawa this morning.

Canada has announced a conservation target of 25 per cent of its marine and coastal areas by 2025, and has already protected 14 per cent of those.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature, one of the world’s largest organizations of conservation scientists, says protecting 30 per cent of the planet’s oceans is vital to keep ecosystems functioning.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Climate ChangeOceansBernadette Jordanocean protectionInternational Union for Conservation of Naturecanada joins Global Ocean Alliancefisheries minister bernadette jordanGlobal Ocean AllianceGlobal Ocean Alliance canada
