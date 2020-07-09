82-year-old Florida man shoots, kills father and daughter over dog dispute

Send this page to someone via email

A Florida man shot and killed a father and his daughter, who called police for help, over a dispute regarding his dog.

Port St. Lucie police said an 82-year-old man was “actively shooting” with two handguns while walking into Alexander Hansman’s home on Monday, killing Hansman and his daughter, Harper.

Harper called 911 for help before she was killed.

“If you heard this call come over the radio, it would make the hair on your neck stand,” St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara told CBS-affiliate KMOV-TV. “A little girl calls in saying that, you know, ‘There’s someone shooting in our house. I think my parents are dead. I think my family is dead.'”

First responders found the suspect on the second floor and exchanged gunfire with him. By the time SWAT arrived, the suspect was dead. The cause of his death is still under investigation, the Associated Press (AP) reports.

Hansman, 55, was pronounced dead on the scene, while Harper was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital. Five others inside the home managed to escape, per AP.

A police officer on the scene suffered gunshot wounds but has been released from the hospital.

Hours before the shooting, the deceased suspect was in court with the victims over complaints about his dog, a Bullmastiff named Roxy, CBS12 says.

The dog’s owner was identified by police as 82-year-old Ronald Delserro who died that day, per AP.

Assistant Police Chief Richard Del Toro told media that the shooting likely stemmed from a fight over the dog. On March 4, Animal Control went to both of their homes regarding a dog bite.

“The rage that we’re into right now is really not good, and to do this over a dog is senseless, and a little girl died,” neighbour Charles Dagata told the broadcast station.

“I believe this to be an intentional act of violence against these neighbours,” Del Toro on Monday. “It’s tragic. You can’t rationalize irrational behaviour.”

A homicide investigation is ongoing.

According to People, the dog was humanely euthanized on Wednesday.

