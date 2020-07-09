Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

1 person transported to hospital after serious crash on Hwy. 402

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted July 9, 2020 11:47 am
A firefighter is seen attending a flipped over transport truck in the ditch of Hwy 402.
A firefighter is seen attending a flipped over transport truck in the ditch of Hwy 402. OPP West Region Twitter

Middlesex OPP say one lane has closed to traffic on the eastbound 402 at Glendon Drive due to a serious collision.

OPP West Region tweeted shortly after 10 a.m. saying police, fire and EMS were on scene attending a crash involving a truck and trailer.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say one person has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

One eastbound lane is expected to be closed for up to six hours as crews work to remove a damaged truck and trailer from the collision.

OPP are reminding highway traffic to slow down, as crew members will be in the area throughout the day, and expect delays around the crash site.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashHospitalEMSfirefighterMiddlesex Countymiddlesex oppHighway 402SeriousGlendon Drivetransported
Flyers
More weekly flyers