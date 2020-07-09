1 person transported to hospital after serious crash on Hwy. 402

Middlesex OPP say one lane has closed to traffic on the eastbound 402 at Glendon Drive due to a serious collision.
OPP West Region tweeted shortly after 10 a.m. saying police, fire and EMS were on scene attending a crash involving a truck and trailer.
OPP say one person has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One eastbound lane is expected to be closed for up to six hours as crews work to remove a damaged truck and trailer from the collision.
OPP are reminding highway traffic to slow down, as crew members will be in the area throughout the day, and expect delays around the crash site.
