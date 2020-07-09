Waterloo COVID-19 numbers continue to decline, 59 active cases remain

Send this page to someone via email

As the number of new positive tests for the novel coronavirus in Waterloo Region continues to descend, so do the number of active cases.

On Thursday, Waterloo Public Health said there are only 59 active COVID-19 cases in the area, a drastic decline from July 1 when the agency reported there were 96 active cases.

It reported just two new positive tests for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 1,331.

Twenty-one new cases have been reported over the past seven days, an average of three per day.

A further 10 people have been cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases to 1,156.

No new deaths were announced on Thursday, leaving the COVID-19-related death toll at 116, including 95 people who were residents of long-term-care or retirement homes.

Ontario reported 170 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, with 86 cases being reported in the Windsor-Essex region, bringing the provincial total to 36,348.

Thursday’s report indicates the majority of new cases come from the Windsor-Essex region. As Health Minister Christine Elliott noted, “targeted testing of temporary workers on farms to contain outbreaks has continued.”

The report also highlights that in the Greater Toronto Area, Toronto saw 27 new cases, Peel Region saw 28, York Region added seven more cases and Durham Region had five additional cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported either zero or fewer than five new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,703, as three new deaths were reported.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues