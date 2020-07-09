Menu

Crime

Driver in Peterborough’s Beavermead Campground charged after breath sample over triple the legal blood-alcohol limit

By Greg Davis Global News
A Peterborough-area man is facing impaired driving charges.
A Peterborough-area man is facing impaired driving charges. AP file photo

A Peterborough-area man is facing charges, including impaired driving, following an incident at Beavermead Campground in Peterborough on Tuesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5 p.m., officers attended Beavermead Campground following reports of a suspected impaired driver who had just pulled into a campsite.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and the driver. Police say a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.

Read more: Otonabee Conservation reopening conservation areas, launch camping reservations

Joseph Henry Sampson, 70, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Sampson was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 10, police said Thursday.

