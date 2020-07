Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a man’s body has been found on a section of the Iron Horse Trail in Kitchener.

The trail is expected to be closed for several hours between Stirling and Palmer avenues as police investigate.

A spokesperson for Waterloo Regional Police say that municipal staff were cleaning up the area when they discovered the body.

They said it is not deemed to be a suspicious incident.

Iron Horse Trail is close between Stirling Avenue and Palmer Avenue for the next several hours. A male has been found deceased. The investigation ongoing. Please avoid the area. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/BHf8nle7S9 — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) July 9, 2020

