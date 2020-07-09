Police cruisers surround overnight motorcycle crash on Salter and Jefferson

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have surrounded a crash that took one person to hospital Thursday morning.

At least four police cruisers were on scene at the corner of Salter Street and Jefferson Avenue Thursday, where first responders were called to at 3:40 a.m.

Police said that they were investigating a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

A blue Honda Civic remained in the middle of the taped-off intersection, however, police said that a motorcyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition.

More information to come.

Winnipeg police at the scene of a crash on Jefferson and Salter Thursday, July 9, 2020. Abigail Turner/Global News

