Police cruisers surround overnight motorcycle crash on Salter and Jefferson

Winnipeg police have surrounded a crash that took one person to hospital Thursday morning.
At least four police cruisers were on scene at the corner of Salter Street and Jefferson Avenue Thursday, where first responders were called to at 3:40 a.m.
Police said that they were investigating a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle.
A blue Honda Civic remained in the middle of the taped-off intersection, however, police said that a motorcyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition.
More information to come.
