2 men with stab wounds found blocks apart from each other in Montreal neighbourhood

Two men are in hospital after being found stabbed a few blocks apart from one another in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough early Thursday morning, according to police.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Const. Véronique Comtois said officers first arrived at a bar located on Mont-Royal Avenue East at Drolet Street at around 2:10 a.m. after a 911 call.

There, they found a man in his 20s that had been stabbed in the upper body “by a sharp object,” according to Comtois.

Comtois said that about 40 minutes later, officers found another wounded man, also in his 20s. He was reportedly found at the intersection of Gilford and de la Roche streets.

Though the two men were found about 10 blocks from one another, police are theorizing that they were involved in the same fight.

SPVM investigators are piecing together exactly what happened at the scene of the alleged fight, interviewing witnesses and checking nearby video surveillance cameras. For now, no arrests have been made.