Canada

Canada’s foreign minister discussed Hong Kong on call with U.S., Britain: official

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 8, 2020 11:09 pm
Hong Kong: Trudeau strongly condemns new national security law
WATCH: Trudeau strongly condemns new national security law

Foreign ministers from the Five Eyes intelligence sharing group discussed the situation in Hong Kong during a conference call on Wednesday, a Canadian government official told Reuters.

The official declined to elaborate. The Five Eyes groups Canada, the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand.

Read more: Canada suspending Hong Kong extradition treaty in response to new security law

Separately, Canada’s Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne tweeted on Wednesday that he discussed with his counterparts from the other countries many issues regarding international peace and security.

Story continues below advertisement

Beijing imposed a new national security legislation on Hong Kong last week despite protests from residents of the island and Western nations, setting China‘s freest city and a major financial hub on a more authoritarian track.

Chinese ambassador accuses U.K. of ‘gross interference’ over Hong Kong
Chinese ambassador accuses U.K. of ‘gross interference’ over Hong Kong

Since then Canada has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and said it could boost immigration from the former British colony.

© 2020 Reuters
